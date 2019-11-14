20191112-hd-firesafety 01.jpg

Artworks by a dozen students were selected for the 2020 West Virginia fire marshal’s annual calendar, which will be distributed statewide.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Two students from Cabell County are winners in the State Fire Marshal’s annual calendar contest.

Artwork from a dozen students was picked for the 2020 wall calendar, which will be distributed statewide. The annual contest attracted 75 fire safety-themed entries from kindergarten through fifth-grade children at schools in 15 counties.

Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy, whose Cabinet department includes the Fire Marshal’s Office, judged the contest with Deputy Secretary Thom Kirk, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Speece, and Christy Day, coordinator for the Office of Communications at the W.Va. Department of Education.

M’Kenna Stewart, a third-grader at Glen Fork Elementary School in Wyoming County, submitted the top entry. The judges selected his poster art for the calendar’s cover as well as for October, recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Month and during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place.

Each of the 11 honorable mentions entries will grace the remaining months on the calendar.

The 2019 winners are:

KINDERGARTEN

Wednesday Hines, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County

Sammy Butler, Athens Elementary, Mercer County

FIRST GRADE

Ayden Henderhan, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County

Sophia Mriscin, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County

SECOND GRADE

Libby Greene, Paden City Elementary, Wetzel County

Jacob Chen, Southside Elementary, Cabell County

THIRD GRADE

Miley Tallman, Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur County

M’Kenna Stewart, Glen Fork Elementary, Wyoming County

FOURTH GRADE

Ethan Price, Athens Elementary, Mercer County

William Kilqore, Jennings Randolph Elementary, Randolph County

FIFTH GRADE

Kaili Anderson, Meadows Elementary, Cabell County

Lucy Peyton, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County

“With this being the fourth year of the contest, I’m pleased with the quality of posters put forth by all students,” said State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree. “The judges had a tough job. Given the artistic ability, fire safety messaging and overall quality, there were a lot of great submissions. I thank all who have encouraged and supported our fire safety awareness effort. It is important for our children to know the dangers of fire”

Tyree planned to visit all the winners at their respective schools to recognize their contribution to fire safety.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.