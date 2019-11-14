CHARLESTON — Two students from Cabell County are winners in the State Fire Marshal’s annual calendar contest.
Artwork from a dozen students was picked for the 2020 wall calendar, which will be distributed statewide. The annual contest attracted 75 fire safety-themed entries from kindergarten through fifth-grade children at schools in 15 counties.
Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy, whose Cabinet department includes the Fire Marshal’s Office, judged the contest with Deputy Secretary Thom Kirk, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Speece, and Christy Day, coordinator for the Office of Communications at the W.Va. Department of Education.
M’Kenna Stewart, a third-grader at Glen Fork Elementary School in Wyoming County, submitted the top entry. The judges selected his poster art for the calendar’s cover as well as for October, recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Month and during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place.
Each of the 11 honorable mentions entries will grace the remaining months on the calendar.
The 2019 winners are:
KINDERGARTEN
Wednesday Hines, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County
Sammy Butler, Athens Elementary, Mercer County
FIRST GRADE
Ayden Henderhan, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County
Sophia Mriscin, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County
SECOND GRADE
Libby Greene, Paden City Elementary, Wetzel County
Jacob Chen, Southside Elementary, Cabell County
THIRD GRADE
Miley Tallman, Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur County
M’Kenna Stewart, Glen Fork Elementary, Wyoming County
FOURTH GRADE
Ethan Price, Athens Elementary, Mercer County
William Kilqore, Jennings Randolph Elementary, Randolph County
FIFTH GRADE
Kaili Anderson, Meadows Elementary, Cabell County
Lucy Peyton, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County
“With this being the fourth year of the contest, I’m pleased with the quality of posters put forth by all students,” said State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree. “The judges had a tough job. Given the artistic ability, fire safety messaging and overall quality, there were a lot of great submissions. I thank all who have encouraged and supported our fire safety awareness effort. It is important for our children to know the dangers of fire”
Tyree planned to visit all the winners at their respective schools to recognize their contribution to fire safety.