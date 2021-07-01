ASHLAND — Ashland in Motion (AIM) prepares for the third event of the 2021 First Friday season by spotlighting the Paramount Arts Center Summer Production Camp version of “Cinderella” and giving everyone their “shot” during the July First Friday Hotshot Competition on July 2.
To start the evening, Broadway Square will host select campers from the Paramount Arts Center’s recent Summer Production Camp, which just wrapped last Friday. Actors will show what they learned over the two-week course with a sneak peek at two musical numbers, “Impossible” and “In My Own Little Corner.”
“First Fridays are a great reason to come downtown and celebrate what makes Ashland unique. For example, organizations like the Paramount Arts Center are a huge blessing that most towns don’t have. It’s an educational resource and the talent that grows from the seeds they plant there is exciting to watch,” said Ashland in Motion Executive Director Holly Stone in a news release.
Taking over the Broadway Square Stage from 7-9 p.m. will be Austin Vallejo from the Kiefer Sutherland Band.
AIM’s Basketball Hotshot Competition continues this week. It is open to all ages, male and female.
Registration will begin at the event at 6 p.m., and the competition will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket, and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October Championship where they will compete against winners from each First Friday. There is no cost to participate, and participants can come to each event and their best score will be used.
The Dutch Fryers Trailer will be on hand making Amish Donuts. Inflatables are returning this week along with Kona Ice and a classic cruise-in.
Continuing with tradition, the block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Pediatric Dentistry. The Winchester will host an outdoor beer garden with live music on the patio outside their Guitar Bar.
The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter avenues and from 14th to 18th streets.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.