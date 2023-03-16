The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — This Saturday, March 18, the first Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K Run will take place in nearby Hurricane, West Virginia. This event happens on non-paved trails beginning at the Big Red Barn in Hurricane City Park, 3511 W.Va. 34.

Hosted by the West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners organization, well-trained dogs are welcome to run with their human counterparts.

