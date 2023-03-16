Runners are invited to bring their canine companions to the Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K Run on Saturday, March 18. Pictured, the inaugural Crush Run Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run at Meeks Mountain Trails.
The Meeks Mountain Trail system at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane, W.Va., is the site for the inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K Run on Saturday, March 18.
Courtesy of Kelli Steele | Putnam County CVB
The West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners are hosting the inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K Run in Hurricane, W.Va., on Saturday, March 18.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — This Saturday, March 18, the first Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K Run will take place in nearby Hurricane, West Virginia. This event happens on non-paved trails beginning at the Big Red Barn in Hurricane City Park, 3511 W.Va. 34.
Hosted by the West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners organization, well-trained dogs are welcome to run with their human counterparts.
For those wanting to participate, runner registration happens online only, and ends Friday, March 17. There will be no race-day registration. Information on registration can be found at wvmtr.org/races/muddy-mutt/details/.
The race starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. The entry fee is $50, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Hurricane Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
Racers can get their bib number and race packets at the aforementioned Hurricane City Park’s Big Red Barn from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. A “Dog Swag Bag” will be given out, which will include a free frisbee for each canine.
While all racers will get a Finisher’s Award, there will also be awards given out for the top finishers in categories ranging from the overall race award to awards based on seven age groups, from 17 and younger to 70 years and older. Plus, one special pet will win the Top Dog Award.
For the dog and human race teams, a few rules and suggestions have been established. First, the park will be open as usual, so be aware of other hikers and mountain bikers that might be on the trails with you; because of that, headphones are discouraged.
At the beginning of the race, all dogs must be kept on a leash at the starting line. Organizers ask that the leash stay on the dog for the first mile of the race. After that, however, you may take the leash off of your canine while racing, as long as you can keep your dog within eyesight for the rest of the event. There will be signs on the trail that will tell you when you can let your dog go free.
Anyone whose dog is not used to crowds or is not easily controlled or trained may want to avoid this race.
The West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners organization is made up of “folks who enjoy the hills and hollows, the backwoods, roads, trails, and the magic found running the mountains of West Virginia, with members who are from all across West Virginia and from surrounding states that are runners of all interests who enjoy doing everything from 5 mile trail runs to ultraruns and even the occasional road race.”
To keep up with other trail races hosted by the organization throughout the year, visit wvmtr.org.
