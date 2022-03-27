HUNTINGTON — Change is in store at Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church, with a return to pre-COVID-19 worship practices, a new senior pastor and a new youth director.
Effective immediately, the church has dropped the requirement to wear face masks in the building and, beginning Sunday, April 3, ushers will return to the morning worship services and elders will again distribute Communion elements in the pews.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” said Parrish Bridges, the new senior pastor, “but it represents a major change from what we’ve had to do over the past two years of COVID restrictions.
“When I arrived at FPC in September of 2020, we were under full restrictions, with no in-person worship, no in-person classes or events, no real personal contact with each other. Everything was done online, including broadcasting worship services via the internet.
“It was a challenge for me as the new pastor to learn about the church, the members, the programs, the needs. I couldn’t meet people on Sunday mornings. We couldn’t have receptions. I couldn’t even visit members in the hospitals for quite a while.
“Gradually, we started reopening the church and started having in-person worship, but many members still felt uncomfortable coming to the Sunday services with a crowd of people. Those who did come had to wear masks and maintain social distancing. I started meeting more members, but it still was difficult to get involved at the level I wanted to as a new pastor.
“I am very happy that we are now returning to normal and fully opening the church. We are hopeful that many persons who chose to stay home during COVID can now feel comfortable in returning. Of course, while masks aren’t required now, we certainly encourage anyone who wants to continue wearing one to do so. All are welcome here at FPC.”
Bridges, a California native, came to First Presbyterian from New York, where he had served churches in Owego and Walton. During his 30-year career in ministry, he also has served churches in Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and California. He is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and the Memphis Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Pamela, live in Barboursville. They have three daughters, one son, three grandchildren and a Shih Tzu named Roxy.
Along with reopening and welcoming a new pastor, FPC has a new director of Children and Youth Ministries, Nan Price. She began work last August as Sunday morning children’s education coordinator and last month was also named youth director.
She coordinates church school and activities for the younger members of FPC and also helps with the church’s mid-week LOGOS program for children and youth. She brings many years of experience working with children and youth in a church setting. She has held positions in various church denominations in youth and children’s programs, as well as working with several Girl Scout councils over the years.
While living in Cincinnati, she completed the Lay Pastoral Ministry program at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary/Athenaeum of Ohio with certification in theology and pastoral counseling. She grew up in Charleston and has lived in Ohio, Kentucky and Texas.
First Presbyterian is a member congregation of the Presbyterian Church, USA, and of the Presbytery of West Virginia.