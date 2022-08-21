HUNTINGTON — First Presbyterian Church of Huntington is providing some 80 children in the Dunlow area of Wayne County with backpacks full of school supplies to begin the school year. The packs were dedicated during worship services Aug. 14 before being distributed through the church’s Cabwaylingo Chapel in Dunlow.
On Aug. 12, First Presbyterian’s youth group gathered to fill more than 80 backpacks with supplies donated by church members. Each child receiving a backpack will find notebooks, crayons, pencils, rulers, scissors and other supplies, along with an encouraging note from the members who donated.
The Cabwaylingo Chapel is an outreach of First Presbyterian Church established more than 50 years ago.
In addition to the chapel itself, the ministry includes a community center with youth programs and a food distribution activity. Bill and Addie Lykins are resident directors of the Cabwaylingo outreach.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.