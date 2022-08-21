The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

First Pres Youth and Backpacks for Cabwaylingo.jpg

Members of First Presbyterian Church’s youth group are shown with some of the 80 backpacks they filled for children in the Dunlow area in Wayne County.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — First Presbyterian Church of Huntington is providing some 80 children in the Dunlow area of Wayne County with backpacks full of school supplies to begin the school year. The packs were dedicated during worship services Aug. 14 before being distributed through the church’s Cabwaylingo Chapel in Dunlow.

On Aug. 12, First Presbyterian’s youth group gathered to fill more than 80 backpacks with supplies donated by church members. Each child receiving a backpack will find notebooks, crayons, pencils, rulers, scissors and other supplies, along with an encouraging note from the members who donated.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you