Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church is pictured on Oct. 28, 2020, in Huntington. Young members of Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church will present “The Inn Crowd,” a Christmas musical by Lee and Susan Dengler, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
HUNTINGTON — Young members of Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church will present “The Inn Crowd,” a Christmas musical by Lee and Susan Dengler, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. About 30 children and youth will participate, bringing the streets of ancient Bethlehem to life.
Youth Director and Assistant Music Director Nick Blain said the play focuses on that evening in Bethlehem when throngs of travelers take up all the available guest rooms in town. Mary and Joseph arrive, only to learn that they are not seen as part of the “in crowd” and they are forced to find lodging elsewhere.
“It gets worse when shepherds arrive and start babbling about ‘angels’ and ‘a baby in a manger,’” he said. “But, in the end, we learn that we all are part of the ‘in crowd.’”
The performance features five musical numbers performed by FPC’s Kids of the Kingdom and Sonshiners choirs.
In addition to Blain, the play is produced by Dale Capehart, Pamela Bridges and Tawney Tilley. Costumes are by Sheryl Saul.
The church is at 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington. Parking is available in the church lot on 6th Avenue.
Susan Dengler has written lyrics for a number of choral compositions, including many by her husband, composer/conductor Lee Dengler. The Denglers are ministers of music and arts at College Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana.
