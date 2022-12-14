The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church is pictured on Oct. 28, 2020, in Huntington. Young members of Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church will present “The Inn Crowd,” a Christmas musical by Lee and Susan Dengler, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

HUNTINGTON — Young members of Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church will present “The Inn Crowd,” a Christmas musical by Lee and Susan Dengler, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. About 30 children and youth will participate, bringing the streets of ancient Bethlehem to life.

Youth Director and Assistant Music Director Nick Blain said the play focuses on that evening in Bethlehem when throngs of travelers take up all the available guest rooms in town. Mary and Joseph arrive, only to learn that they are not seen as part of the “in crowd” and they are forced to find lodging elsewhere.

