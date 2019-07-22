HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company has awarded $1,000 scholarships to two graduating seniors.
Olivia Fosson received the Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship and Shannon Rawlinson received the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship.
Both have been part of dozens of First Stage shows — most recently Fosson starred in "Disney's Newsies" and Rawlinson starred in "Shrek the Musical."
First Stage sponsors the scholarships to honor the memory of Jim Stone, a longtime supporter of the arts and mentor to local children in the performing arts; and Leslie McElroy, who was a great supporter of community theater as a producer, actor and board member of First Stage.
Each scholarship awards $1,000 to a new or current full-time student who is studying dramatic or performing arts at a college, university or certified school of the performing arts.
Applicants must have been involved with at least one First Stage Theatre Company show, either on-stage (as a performer) or off-stage (as a member of the tech crew).
The First Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.