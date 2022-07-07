BARBOURSVILLE — The resurgence in live theater shows happening in the Tri-State continues this weekend with the First Stage Theatre Company’s production of “Godspell.”
As the center of outdoor theater moves from Ritter Park’s run of shows in June to the Barboursville Park Amphitheater, each presentation of “Godspell” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, with tickets ranging from $15 for adults to $12 for kids.
Composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book written by John Michael-Tebelak, the musical “Godspell” first appeared off-Broadway in 1971. Created by following the lead of the Book of Matthew in the New Testament and splitting up the story of Jesus into parables, the original rock music of the play is what continues to draw fans in some 51 years later. Almost exactly a half century ago, the song from “Godspell” titled “Day By Day” reached No. 13 on the Billboard pop singles chart.
Coming on the heels of the hit musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which debuted one year earlier in 1970, “Godspell” and its rock music score has held its own with productions in Australia, London, the United Kingdom, Chicago, Toronto, South Africa and even Iran in 1974, all before the musical officially debuted on Broadway in 1976 at the Broadhurst Theatre. That particular run of the play lasted for more than 500 performances.
Directing “Godspell” for the First Stage Theatre Company will be Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon. Bailey-Bannon and her crew are all alums of the First Stage Theatre Company, having performed with the organization when they were younger.
“I grew up here in Huntington and was a First Stage Theatre kid myself, and all of my directing team are alumni as well,” said Bailey-Bannon. “(I) and my assistant director Robyn Welch-Hartke and my musical director Christa Navy and my choreographer Cindy Fuller were all First Stage kids.”
Bailey-Bannon had thoughts of moving elsewhere to pursue her acting career in her younger years but ended up raising a family in Huntington and concentrated her talent and efforts on local theater.
“I started with dance when I was little, and then I eventually grew up and went to Marshall University as a theater student,” said Bailey-Bannon. “It became my passion and what I loved. At one point, I did look at going to California because at one point I really got into doing makeup and stage managing. But my point of view shifted when I became a mom, and staying close to home made a lot more sense.”
Created in the early 1990s, First Stage Theatre Company has been around for 32 years. This particular production of “Godspell” features a cast filled with high school students who are ready to go to the next level of theater.
“My cast is all high school students or recent high school graduates,” said Bailey-Bannon. “So for many of these kids, this will mark their last show of their high school years. I picked ‘Godspell’ because it is a show that I am really close to. I performed in this musical twice when I was younger, including at my church. I was in the show when I was in seventh grade and again when I was 20, which is why I have always had a special place in me for this musical. So First Stage obtained the rights to do the play, and when I became the director, I brought in Robyn, as (she) and I are still really good friends who grew up together. I asked her, ‘Do you want to come in and do “Godspell”?’ Robyn said, ‘Yeah, I love this show,’ and then we brought in Christa and Cindy.”
The actors will sing with a live band onstage behind them as opposed to using pre-recorded music. This will create a more immediate and spontaneous presentation as the play unfolds live under the stars.
“For this show, we will have a live rock band with us,” said Bailey-Bannon. “It is a six-person group made up of musicians that our musical director Christa put together. In fact, the dad of one of my actors is a phenomenal guitar player, and he will be in the band. In ‘Godspell,’ I am personally a fan of the song ‘Turn Back, O Man,’ and another of my favorite moments is the song ‘On The Willows,’ which is a serious moment with Judas saying his final goodbyes to the disciples just before it goes into the crucifixion. So that part of the show becomes a bit dark and heavy, yet the way the song is written, it sounds just beautiful.”
More information can be found at firststagetheatre.org.