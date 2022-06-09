HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Huntington-based First Stage Theatre Company will present its production of the award-winning musical “Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales.”
The music of the play “Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales” was written by David Maddox, the book was written by Mary Surface, and both Maddox and Surface co-wrote the lyrics to the production. The work brings to life multiple mountain tales and lore all set to music in a storytelling fashion.
The musical is for all ages with the cast ranging from young children to teens. The play will be directed by Leah Turley.
“Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales” will be presented at the 4th Avenue Arts venue at 1030 4th Ave. in Huntington. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, both at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Tickets range from $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.
Director Turley grew up in South Charleston and in Mink Shoals on the banks of the Elk River. After college, she had designs on going to Washington, D.C., and entering that rich theater scene with thoughts of eventually making a run at success in New York City. But, she changed her mind when unexpected opportunities arose that gave her a chance to make a difference with kids in her native Mountain State.
“I tend to err on the side of stories that are about Appalachia,” said Turley. “Anytime I can bring those themes into children’s theater, it is always more interesting to me because I grew up here in West Virginia, and I don’t remember ever seeing a play about people who lived where I lived or spoke the way some of my relatives spoke. I am trying to produce theater that hopefully will make other Appalachians proud of their heritage.”
Turley got her undergraduate degree and BFA in theater performance at Marshall University and then achieved a master’s degree in theater performance at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.
“After graduation, I had planned to go to Washington, D.C., and start my professional career with the idea of eventually transferring to New York, but then I came home after a year in D.C. and started working for this after-school program in Boone County that was a sponsored by the Clay Center in Charleston,” said Turley. “There were kids there who had never been in a play and didn’t know anything about the theater, and they wanted to do scenes. I had to fight my way through 45 other people to get a job in D.C. as a teaching artist, and yet here I am in Boone County and literally nobody else was fighting me for this job, mainly because no one thought it was even a job that one could get there. I just said, ‘What the heck. I’ll just make this a job. This is ridiculous.’ I took the money I had saved for going to D.C. and started a theater company. Then my husband and I moved to Huntington.”
Now Turley works at the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance while simultaneously working with various acting troupes in the region, leading to her role as director of these upcoming performances of “Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales.”
Turley’s view when directing young actors is to teach them to be self-sufficient onstage.
“For me, as a theater artist and an educator, we have to become better at explaining why what we do is important,” said Turley. “It is easy for me to say that students who work in the theater world have better social skills and a larger vocabulary, but it’s true. That matters in a world where young people are stuck in their phones and mostly only speak through texts. My students, however, have better verbal skills and more emotional maturity than their peers. Even now, one of Americans’ worst fears after the two years we’ve just experienced is still public speaking. And now, people are less expressive in their face because for two years we’ve had a mask on our face.”
Usually when a musical gets close to opening night, the regular rehearsals turn into dress rehearsals. Turley’s approach, however, is to make nearly every rehearsal a dress rehearsal.
“There are 12 kids in this musical, ranging in age from 12 to 18,” said Turley. “I tend to direct a spectacle by not using a bunch of flashy lights or huge sets and amazing backdrops, but instead I tend to pare it down using huge, giant screen projections behind us. Then, the kid actors have to make all of the sound effects and sing all of the music themselves, with the help of our music director Jacob Smith. The kids have to make the show run. I do not allow adults on my stage. They know how to run a show, and we need to give them the artistic freedom to figure out what they like and what they don’t like. I don’t want them to just be copies of my aesthetic. I want to give them the ability to run their own show.”
Finally, after weeks of rehearsal, Turley believes her actors are ready to bring “Sing Down The Moon — Appalachian Wonder Tales” to life this weekend.
“By the time we get to opening night, I want it to be done,” said Turley. “I’m tired of thinking about it, I just want to see the show. After the first two seconds of the beginning of the show I think, ‘Now we’re here, let’s just enjoy it. Let them live and do their play.’ As long as nothing catastrophic happens, I will be there cheering them on and handling house lights or taking tickets.”