HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships: the Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship and the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship.

The First Stage Theatre Company sponsors the scholarships to honor the memory of two dear friends: Stone, a longtime supporter of the arts and mentor to local children in the performing arts; and McElroy, who was a great supporter of community theatre as a producer, actor and board member of First Stage.

