HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships: the Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship and the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship.
The First Stage Theatre Company sponsors the scholarships to honor the memory of two dear friends: Stone, a longtime supporter of the arts and mentor to local children in the performing arts; and McElroy, who was a great supporter of community theatre as a producer, actor and board member of First Stage.
Each scholarship awards $1,000 to a new or current full-time student who is planning to study (or is now studying) dramatic or performing arts at a college, university, or certified school of the performing arts.
The deadline for entries is Friday, June 16. The Jim Stone Scholarship is awarded based on academic merit; the Leslie McElroy Scholarship is based on financial need. Applicants may apply for both scholarships (and are encouraged to do so).
Applicants must have been involved with at least one First Stage Theatre Company show, either onstage (as a performer) or off-stage (as a member of the tech crew).
Applicants must send: a list of the shows they’ve been in, a list of school-related extra-curricular activities, a list of civic or public service activities, a copy of an official school document showing the individual’s most recent grade-point average; identification of the college the applicant is attending or will attend; and a brief statement (250 words or less) on why the applicant is interested in studying dramatic or performing arts.
Applications should be mailed to First Stage Theatre Company- Scholarships, P.O. Box 4, Huntington, WV 25706-0004.
