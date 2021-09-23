HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company will perform Disney’s “Moana Jr.” at Huntington High School.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 23-26, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Originally scheduled for spring 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced the production to be postponed.
Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. It features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
The story follows Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific Ocean to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and demigod Maui embark on a journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within.
The First Stage Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.
