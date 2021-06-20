HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company recently released its fall plans.
In September, FSTC will produce “Disney’s Moana Jr.,” which had been postponed from spring 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Disney’s Moana Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage.
It features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
In November, FSTC will participate in Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
This worldwide fundraising event celebrates the return of live theater and allows organizations around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI’s shows over the weekend of Nov. 12.
Artists, composers, songwriters and rightsholders such as Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Jack Feldman, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Green Day and Disney Theatrical Productions are among those listed allowing their works to be performed without royalties or rental fees as a fundraiser for local theaters.
More details for both performances will be released in the coming months.
Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts. For more information, visit www.firststagetheatre.org or https://www.facebook.com/pages/First-Stage-Theatre-Company/151408134941398.