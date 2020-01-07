HUNTINGTON — Auditions will be held for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the musical based on the classic comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles Schulz, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.
Parts are available for performers ages 13 to 18. Arrive anytime during the hours listed to audition. Auditioners should be prepared to sing a 30-second selection, read from a short script, and should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, as they will also learn a short dance.
The show will be performed at the church on April 3, 4 and 5, with a special performance for schools on the morning of April 2. The musical will be directed by Mike Murdock, with choreography by Joanna Berner Murdock.
For more information, go to the First Stage website at www.firststagetheatre.org, call 304-416-KIDS, or follow the organization on Facebook.