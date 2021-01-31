HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company will hold auditions for two non-musical plays based on Marvel’s superheroes: “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College.”
The auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the First Stage Building at 222 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Auditions are open to young people ranging from high school seniors to second-graders. Those auditioning must schedule an audition time by writing to FirstStageWV@gmail.com. Those auditioning must wear a face mask. They will be provided a page of script to read from for their audition. There is no charge to audition or to be part of a First Stage show.
There are two short plays based on characters from the Marvel Universe, including: Thor and his brother Loki when they were teenagers; and Squirrel Girl making friends (and facing the bad guys) as she starts college. The plays will be presented on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m. Shows will be at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in a “Drive-In Theatre” format at the parking lot.
The directing team includes: Director Chuck Minsker, Assistant Director Madaline Jackson and Movement Director Leah Turley.
“Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play (Marvel Spotlight)” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play (Marvel Spotlight)” are presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
These shows are part of the 31st season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre. Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.