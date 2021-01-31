The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thor & Squirrel Girl.jpg

First Stage Theatre Company will hold auditions for two non-musical plays based on Marvel’s superheroes: "Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play" and "Squirrel Girl Goes to College.”

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company will hold auditions for two non-musical plays based on Marvel’s superheroes: “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College.”

The auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the First Stage Building at 222 7th Ave. in Huntington.

Auditions are open to young people ranging from high school seniors to second-graders. Those auditioning must schedule an audition time by writing to FirstStageWV@gmail.com. Those auditioning must wear a face mask. They will be provided a page of script to read from for their audition. There is no charge to audition or to be part of a First Stage show.

There are two short plays based on characters from the Marvel Universe, including: Thor and his brother Loki when they were teenagers; and Squirrel Girl making friends (and facing the bad guys) as she starts college. The plays will be presented on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m. Shows will be at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in a “Drive-In Theatre” format at the parking lot.

The directing team includes: Director Chuck Minsker, Assistant Director Madaline Jackson and Movement Director Leah Turley.

“Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play (Marvel Spotlight)” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play (Marvel Spotlight)” are presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

These shows are part of the 31st season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre. Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.