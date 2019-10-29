HUNTINGTON — Auditions for the play “Stuart Little” will be offered by First Stage Theatre Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.
The play is based on the beloved children’s book by E.B. White that tells the story of a talking mouse who is born to human parents in New York City. It will be presented at Huntington City Hall auditorium on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.
Auditions are open the students from first grade through high school seniors. All those auditioning will read from a script provided and may arrive for auditions anytime during the hours listed. There is no charge to be part of a First Stage show.
The directing team includes director Zach Davis, assistant director Madelein Jackson and costume designer Tish Maynard.