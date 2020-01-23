HUNTINGTON — Auditions will be held for the First Stage Theatre production of “Disney’s Moana Jr.” from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington. Parts are available for young performers from the first grade through high school seniors.
The musical is based on the beloved 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. It features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
The story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within.
Arrive anytime to audition. Be prepared to sing a 30-second selection from the show song of your choice — you may bring sheet music, and an accompanist will be available. Auditioners will be provided a short script to read (no need to memorize it; in the audition you’ll read from the page). Wear comfortable clothes and shoes because you will learn a short dance.
The show will be performed April 23-26 and May 1-3.
For more information, visit www.firststagetheatre.org, call 304-416-KIDS or follow the organization on Facebook.