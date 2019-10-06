HUNTINGTON — The musical “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” will be presented live on stage by First Stage Theatre Company at the Huntington High School auditorium at 1 Highlander Way on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m.
The musical is based on the beloved Disney film and the Broadway musical. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” stars Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger as Elsa loses control of her frosty powers, the sisters discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters like Kristoff, Sven and Olaf, the show is loaded with magic, adventure, and humor. The musical features classic songs “Let It Go,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman.”
The production features more than 70 student performers from around the Tri-State area, working onstage and behind the scenes to bring the story to life.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under and are available at the door and may be reserved by calling 304-416-5437.
A special daytime performance will be presented for area schools, and a sensory-friendly performance will be given at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, for more information, call 304-416-5437.
The directing team includes: Director Amy Browning, Music Director Laura Campbell, Choreographer Melissa Marcum, Producer Jeanette Bailey and Set Construction Directors Jack Welch and Jeff Maynard.
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” is the first show in the 30th season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theater.