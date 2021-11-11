A three-day global theater event will take place in Huntington this weekend. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the First Stage Theatre Company will perform the musical “All Together Now” live at the Cabell County Schools Auditorium.
This unique presentation finds local theater troupes in all 50 states and in over 40 countries around the world performing this greatest-hits show of the best songs from Broadway musicals and hit movies on the same weekend. Conceived as a fundraiser for local production companies — much needed amid the ongoing pandemic — participating troupes have access to songs from the acclaimed shows “Rent,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney’s “Newsies,” “Once on This Island,” “Junie B. Jones,” “Mamma Mia!” and more.
Tickets for each of the three “All Together Now” shows are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. The Cabell County Schools Auditorium is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Jeanette Bailey is the producer of this weekend’s performances by the First Stage Theatre Company. A Tri-State native, Bailey spent her teenage years in southeastern Indiana before moving back to Huntington. She began participating in local theater when her daughter began to show interest in the arts as a child. Now all grown up, daughter Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon is the director of these upcoming shows.
“The Music Theatre International Company sent out emails back in the spring saying that they were going to offer to make these shows possible,” said Bailey. “So, we signed up and jumped onboard to do it. They gave the theater groups all over the country helpful hints on how to manage the software and more. Then, we’d have theater groups in places like Australia send us shout-outs saying, ‘Hey, good luck with your show.’
“I am glad that we are doing the musical here and we are having a good time getting ready for it. It is a great way to bring theater back for our group.”
Music Theatre International has decided to provide the means to perform “All Together Now” for free, although only for the weekend of Nov. 12-15. Still, for theater troupes around the planet, royalties for this show were waved and licensing agreements given out for free. While the rights to perform were given for the songs listed by Music Theatre International only, the company has provided multiple songs for each section of the show so the local theater companies can choose as they wish.
All money raised by this weekend’s performance of “All Together Now” will be kept by the local theater troupes, making this a unique fundraising opportunity for First Stage Theatre Company and other similar organizations found here in the U.S. and overseas.
This weekend’s presentation of “All Together Now” in Huntington will be sung and performed by local young actors with a few adults sprinkled in the mix.
“Our hope is that theater lovers as well as First Stage alumni from over the years will show up and support our company,” said Bailey. “Life continues after COVID, but the pandemic was a lean time for lots of arts groups. We will be performing a piece from ‘Mamma Mia!,’ we’ll doing a piece from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and we will be doing a song from ‘Rent’ and more. While Music Theatre International provided pre-recorded rehearsal tracks and performance tracks that we can use onstage, we do have one song that will be performed live by an all-student band.
“We began auditions in October, after which I said, ‘OK, one month from today is opening night.’ So, it’s been a little fast and furious but it is coming together. I think we will have a good show to share.”
The musical director for “All Together Now” is Michael Bare and the choreographer of the show is Cindy Westbrook.
More information can be found at firststagetheatre.org.