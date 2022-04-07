WizardFest was created just a few years ago by entrepreneur and former rock concert promoter John Damiano. While the franchise is not officially connected to the Harry Potter brand, Damiano found a way to bring the Potter world to life without stepping on too many toes. The end result is a nationwide event stacked with nonstop fun.
The WizardFest concept has proven to be a hit around the country, even in places like Ironton, and Friday night will mark the event’s debut in Huntington. Originally WizardFest was to be staged at the Black Sheep venue, the demand for tickets caused it to be moved to the bigger location that is The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden. Here are the details.
WizardFest will happen from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at The Loud. From indoor Quidditch games to highly competitive team trivia competitions to a costume contest, this event will be led by official nationally touring WizardFest party host Tony Azzaro. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com, 304-781-0680 and at the door.
John Damiano grew up in the suburbs on the edge of New York City and as an adult he worked his way into the event promoting business. Eventually the idea came to him to create WizardFest. After working out the legal kinks regarding the worldwide Harry Potter franchise, he found a niche way to bring Harry Potter fans together for a traveling party event.
“When we held our first WizardFest, the Facebook page for it went viral,” said Damiano. “The first one took place in the East Village in New York City five years ago. It brought in over 1,000 wizards at Webster Hall. It took place on St Patrick’s Day then, and the folks dressed up like wizards made an impact on the rest of the folks who were dressed in green. It was one of the craziest things I have ever seen. When are you ever going to get that again, as in a thousand people dressed up like Harry Potter and a thousand people dressed up in green intermingling on the street? From there, after that first show, we took it on the road to Chicago and Dallas and it took off from there. With the first events, we were feeling out this space and finding out how we could pay tribute to the World of Harry Potter successfully.”
When official host Tony Azzaro arrives at The Loud, the plans for a fun night will immediately be put into place.
“We start out with the Wizard-themed trivia, and that gets pretty intense as the questions are pretty out there, and people really go for it,” said Damiano. “Then we do some Wizard-based sports like indoor Quidditch (based on the fictional outdoor sport of Quidditch found in the Harry Potter books and movies), although our version of it is a combination of beer pong and Quidditch. These events are generally for adults, although people do occasionally bring their kids. While the trivia contest is sorting itself out, we do other Wizard-based games like Wizard chess and then later, the two top trivia teams go head-to-head in a big battle. Meanwhile, people dress up big time, using their cosplay skills and imagination to try and win the prizes for the best costumes.”
Harry Potter-themed drink specials and a full dance floor will also be in the works on Friday evening.
What helps to keep these parties going strong is Azzaro’s leadership.
“Tony is our party’s headmaster, and he walks everybody through the event,” said Damiano. “He is up there all night to help the party along. He keeps everybody happy. For a lot of people, this will be the first event of this nature that they have ever done, as they may have never participated in anything like this. So, having Tony up there in control of the show helps everyone out and gives the night what it needs.”