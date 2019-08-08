HUNTINGTON - The 8th annual Lupus Fish Fry and Vendor Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave. in Huntington.
All proceeds from the event go to the Lupus Support Group of West Virginia to further support its cause.
Menu includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, french fries, white or wheat bread, at a cost of $6 for a sandwich or $7.50 for a fish dinner with beverage.
Pound cake and beverages available for 50 cents each. Call Geane Revely at 304-529-0506.