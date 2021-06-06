Three Boyd County students — Sara Bays, Sydney Kinnel and Abby Meek — were selected to join high school students from across southern and eastern Kentucky this summer for the 24th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Bays and Kinnel are both sophomores at Boyd County High School from Ashland. Bays is the daughter of Marty and Alison Bays. Kinnel is the daughter of Wayne and Tara Kinnel.
Meek, a student at Paul G. Blazer High School, is the daughter of Tyler and Robyn Meek, of Ashland.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“Rogers Scholars is an amazing program designed to give our youth a leg up in expanding their leadership skills while exposing them to new and creative ideas for our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development, in a news release.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students have to complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2021 Rogers Scholars program will take place on June 6-11 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, and July 18-23 on the campus of Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and meals are provided at no cost to participants.
Boyd County Middle School student Jacob Layne was selected to participate in the 16th annual Rogers Explorers program. He is the son of Michael and April Layne, of Catlettsburg.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in southern and eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments.
The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Katelyn Justice, of Boyd County High School, will participate in The Center’s 15th annual Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) this summer on July 26-30 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Linda and John Justice, of Ashland.
ELI is a week-long summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in southern and eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
During the camp, ELI business teams will compete in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a $16,000 scholarship from Eastern Kentucky University.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.