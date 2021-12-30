HUNTINGTON — If you are going to throw down some live music on New Year’s Eve, why not do something different and special and make it a party? That is exactly what is going to happen at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Friday, Dec. 31, as the club rings in the New Year.
Here is the plan: Bands such as Fletcher’s Grove and The Heavy Hitters are going to be doing sets of their own on Friday night with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar kicking up the funk in between sets. Then, after the clock strikes midnight and the ball drops and the year 2021 gets a boot in its backside, members of Fletcher’s Grove and the Heavy Hitters along with Funkle Sam, ace multi-instrumentalist Randy Gilkey and more work together to create the music of the legendary James Brown, the Godfather of Soul.
Tickets for this 18-and-over show are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the concert. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
This will be the first time that the guys in Fletcher’s Grove have taken on a task like this, yet bringing to life the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame funk music of the late James Brown will be a labor of love.
The best way to describe Fletcher’s Grove is to call them an Appalachian Jam Rock band that is based in West Virginia as the members of the group are spread out among the borders of the Mountain State. The band consists of Ryan Krofcheck on vocals and guitar, Wes Hager on guitar and flute, Matt Marion on vocals and percussion, John Inghram on bass and Tommy Bailey on drums.
“We got this idea from the name change of the venue from The V Club to The Loud, as in a famous song from James Brown, ‘Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud,’ ” said Krofcheck. “We have put together a cast of characters for this show. We will have Funkle Sam there, aka Perry Casto from the band The MFB who puts on FunktaFest in Huntington, who will mostly be singing in the role of James Brown. I mean, I’m the singer in my band, and I’d like to do one song, but you really have to have a character to pull off some James Brown. So, we thought it’d be cool to have Funkle join the band along with the great Randy Gilkey playing keyboards as well as bringing in a horn section that will include Lars Swanson.”
When putting together a tribute like this involving multiple bands and band members who live all over the place, the right course of action is to do what Fletcher’s Grove is doing for this show, as in send out a set list of James Brown songs that will be played and count on each jam member’s musicianship to figure out what is needed. Then, they will rehearse the day of the show and once onstage, keep the groove funky and upbeat.
“We’ve put together a playlist of James Brown tunes that we will be doing,” said Krofcheck. “The music of James Brown is really interesting. In some cases, all you really have to do is figure out the beginnings and endings of the songs and everything else is up to James as he kind of calls it when it comes to solos or yelling out, ‘Go to the bridge.’ Or he would call out ‘Give me five,’ and they’d throw out those five beats amid doing other antics or whatever James is going through at the moment. I am anxious to see how rehearsal will go, which will happen the day of the show. But, I feel like we are all confident enough musicians where it will be fine.”
One thing in this one-off jam band’s favor is the James Brown Tribute will happen late in the evening.
“We are not doing this special set until midnight,” said Krofcheck. “So, by that time, everyone in the crowd will be loose. I fully expect there will be a lot of jamming with some of these James Brown tunes. Most of the stuff that we are going to do is early James Brown music, although we are going to do later things like ‘Living In America.’ We are pretty much sticking to the hits because everyone is going to want to hear those, but we have a few B-sides in the mix as well.”
Fortunately, in this digital age, younger folks are able to discover and explore the music of past musical legends like James Brown easily through videos from many sources on their phones.
“I can’t remember the first time I saw James Brown, but I am sure it happened when I was really young,” said Krofcheck. “I kind of feel like James Brown has kind of always been there. He is almost like a Mickey Mouse-type of character because he is a part of the fabric of our culture.”