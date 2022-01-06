HUNTINGTON — The Fly In Cafe is becoming a hub for live music in Huntington with the beginning of its new Winter Bluegrass Series.
Located 6 miles from the Proctorville bridge at the Robert Newlon Airport and Campground, the venue will offer a full menu of food and a chance to drink a beer while watching the best bands in the bluegrass genre as they come to town for some wintertime fun.
This Friday, Jan. 7, the Junior Sisk Band kicks off the Fly In Cafe’s Winter Bluegrass Series with a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and the venue’s restaurant will be serving meals beginning at 5 p.m., with beer and drinks available all night.
Junior Sisk is the winner of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards including the Male Vocalist of the Year honor, the Album of the Year nod and the Song of the Year Award for his single “A Far Cry From Lester and Earl.”
The concerts that will follow at the Fly In Cafe in the coming weeks represent this same level of talent.
On Feb. 4, the Lonesome River Band comes to town, having has won multiple IBMA Album of the Year awards as well as an Instrumental Performance of the Year honor.
The band’s banjo picker and leader, Sammy Shelor, has won the IBMA Banjo Player of the Year award five times.
On March 6, Don Rigsby bring his bluegrass band to the Fly In Cafe with a resume that features appearances on four IBMA award-winning albums, including his role as producer on IBMA Hall of Famer Larry Sparks’ recording, “40,” which won the IBMA Album of the Year honor.
Other artists on the bill in the coming weeks include the three-time IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Danny Paisley and his Southern Grass band, the Clay Hess Band, West Virginia legends The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, the Clay Hess Band and more.
Producing and booking the special Fly In Cafe Winter Bluegrass Series is Tim Corbett, who also runs the Fly In Bluegrass Festival held on the grounds of the Robert Newlon Airport and Campground every August. Corbett is also a Barboursville police officer as well as the bass player for The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack.
“About three years ago, Carl Bailey, the owner of the Robert Newlon Airport and the Fly In Cafe, built a roof over the patio,” said Corbett. “When he finished working on the patio, I told Carl that it had so much potential if the patio was completely enclosed and heated, that we could start a whole new music series here during the winter months. So, when Carl was designing the layout of the patio, he included a stage. When he finished the stage last summer, it was at the same that Jim McCown died, who was a respected member of the legendary Outdoor Plumbing Company band, a pilot and a sound engineer. That is when we decided to name the stage after Jim in his honor.”
Once the patio became a secure and warm stage ready for winter entertainment, Corbett began to book late fall/winter shows, with a trial run taking place last November with a concert by Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, which went over well.
The key to this series was to find a niche in the early season schedule of the bluegrass bands that are active in the winter. As Corbett talked to top acts who tour the country this time of year, many said they drove past the Tri-State often, as it was between other stops on their concert schedule. So, there was a need to schedule gigs on the nights before and after shows that were booked elsewhere, which helps to make a road trip a financial success for professional musicians.
“In the back of my mind, I knew that this concert series could possibly work out because there are not too many facilities out there where a band could drive in and park their bus just a few feet from the stage in the wintertime with a full hook-up,” said Corbett. “Then, after settling in, they have a nice, warm meal, play a show, meet and greet with the audience, and then go and get some sleep on the bus and wake up and move on down the road to where they needed to be. It is a perfect little setup for bands that are traveling through the Tri-State, so everybody was open to the idea.
“It has been working out pretty good so far as the Winter Music Series is getting a lot of feedback online, especially due to the quality of shows that we have set up.”
For more information, go to facebook.com/flyincafe or call 304-733-1240.