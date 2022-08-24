HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Fly In Festival continues to grow its reputation across the country as each year more music lovers learn about the event.
Happening Thursday through Saturday on the east side of Huntington, the Fly In Festival once again features three days of award-winning bluegrass and old-time music on its main stage.
But there is more to the event than just a concert, as area musicians can come and take part in the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest on Friday morning, with $700 in prize money, and the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar contest on Saturday morning, with the winner being rewarded with a new guitar and entrance into the National Guitar Championship in Winfield, Kansas.
Along with those extra attractions, the Fly In Festival features skydiving for those who want to watch or sign up for a tandem skydive, primitive camping among the trees, and a Saturday morning kayak, canoe and paddleboard float.
All of this takes place at the Robert Newlon Airpark five miles from downtown Huntington at 6090 Kyle Lane on the banks of the Ohio River. People can arrive at the festival by car, boat, bike or airplane.
This year’s main stage lineup at the Fly In Festival includes many International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winning artists on the bluegrass side of the ledger and an array of legends on the old-time roots music half of the bill.
The groups invited to this event include the Lonesome River Band, Sideline, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Don Rigsby, Snakewinder featuring Dave Bing, Mud Hole Control, Pocahontas County legends Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, fiddle great Billy C. Hurt, mandolin master Johnny Staats and guitar champion Robert Shafer, Schultz Creek, Big Rock and the Candy Ass Mountain Boys, Bobby Maynard and Breakdown, Gibson Davis and Copper Valley and more bands.
The Fly In Festival starts Thursday, Aug. 25, with a potluck dinner and an open music jam plus three bands on the main stage.
Tickets are $35 per day and $60 for the weekend. Thursday’s show, jam and potluck get-together is $20. No-hookup primitive camping is $20 for the whole weekend and will be first-come, first-served. Food and drinks will be available on site at the air-conditioned Fly In Cafe, and a variety of other vendors will be on hand as well.
More information on directions, stage schedules, music contests, Ohio River Paddle Float, skydiving and tickets can be found at www.facebook.com/FlyInFestival or 304-733-1240.
Proceeds from this festival benefit the Barboursville Police K-9 Unit program.
Along with Robert Newlon Airpark owner Carl Bailey and others, local musician and Barboursville police officer Tim Corbett is the driving force behind the Fly In Festival.
“One of the reasons why we brought in our headliners the Lonesome River Band is our response to seeing them perform at the Musicians Against Childhood Cancer bluegrass festival up in Columbus, Ohio,” said Corbett. “Last summer was the first time that I saw them with their new lineup, and they put on a great show. I knew then that I wanted them, so as soon as they came offstage, I started talking with them and began to work to get them here.”
The Lonesome River Band has experienced changes recently but bounced back.
“Their former guitarist and lead singer Brandon Rickman left the group after 20 years to get off the road and raise his family, and that was a big change for them,” said Corbett. “But when you have a guy like Jessie Smathers that steps up in the band and moves over to play another instrument with the guitar, that is a real positive for those guys, and it shows with their stage show and new album. They also brought in Adam Miller on mandolin from East Tennessee State University’s bluegrass program, and he is a phenomenal singer. So, not only are the Lonesome River Band a crowd favorite, they also have a huge following in this area. Plus, we’ve always been buddies with band leader Sammy Shelor and love his childhood connection to the Galax Fiddler’s Convention and his love of old-time music.”
After a lot of work, creating a new music festival from scratch and guiding it through the worst of COVID-19, Corbett is happy that the Fly In Festival has earned a positive reputation among both the music fans and the music business overall.
“The Fly In Festival name is really getting out there in the world,” said Corbett. “Every place that I go as a bass player for the Bing Brothers band with Jake Krack or when I play with Don Rigsby, or when I personally go to concerts and events, I will shake somebody’s hand and introduce myself to people or give another musician my business card, and once they see the Fly In Festival name on it they routinely tell me, ‘Oh yeah, man, we’ve been hearing about that and watching it grow, and we’d love to come to Huntington and play it.’ We try to pride ourselves on the fact that we try to put on a really unique and great event, and that also means that we try and take good care of the festival attendees as well as the staff and volunteers and the musicians that come here to play. Ultimately, our goal is for those who come to the festival get to the point when they leave on Sunday that they already feel like they want to come back. If we can’t make that happen, then we’ll stop doing the festival.”