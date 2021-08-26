HUNTINGTON — In a still uncertain time for the live music industry, Huntington’s Fly In Festival will take place this weekend outdoors along the banks of the mighty Ohio River.
The event combines the best in live bluegrass and old-time music with skydiving, airplane tours, kayaking opportunities and two prestigious fiddle and guitar competitions, all on the same weekend. Happening Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, the Fly In Festival is an event that you can drive, boat, hike and fly into at its location at the Robert Newlon Airport, found at 6090 Kyle Lane on the eastern edge of Huntington.
The lineup for this weekend’s musical get-together features the best of bluegrass music including musicians and bands that have garnered more than 50 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards over the years. The old-time string bands on the schedule are equally impressive with countless awards and music competitions won among the artists on the bill.
Friday’s lineup will feature headliners Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley featuring bass player extraordinaire Mike Bub.
The rest of the evening’s bill includes Don Rigsby, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Kentucky-Fied Pickers, Boone Mountain Bluegrass, Big Rock and the Candy Ass Mountain Boys, String Therapy, Julie and Kelly Ray Davis, The Modock Rounders and West Virginia fiddle legend Bobby Taylor.
Saturday’s list of performers includes Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Snakewinder featuring Dave Bing, Danny Arthur, Joanna Burt-Kinderman and Scott Rucker, Southridge, Mud Hole Control, the Coal Cave Hollow Boys, Of The Dell, Robin and Dan Kessinger, Robert Shafer and mandolin whiz Johnny Staats, Doug and Carl Hepler, and Wayne Henderson.
In addition, National Guitar Champions Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer will be on hand to host the Robin Kessinger Instructional Workshop followed by the West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest on Saturday morning. Guitar luthier and picking legend Wayne Henderson will also take part in the contest festivities.
The Fly In Festival will also host the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest at noon Friday. So, the call is out for guitarists and fiddlers to come and compete for the top prizes in each competition.
The proceeds of the Fly In Festival go to the Barboursville Police Canine Unit, the Honor Flights program and the local VFW. The festival gates open at 1 p.m. Thursday with a potluck dinner and open jamming.
Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $30 per day or $50 for both days. Primitive camping is available for $20. Food trucks and vendors as well as the Fly In Café will be open for food and drink.
Festival Director Tim Corbett came across Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at a festival about two years ago and was very impressed with their powerful act. Usually a duo, Ickes and Hensley brought along Mike Bub on bass for that gig, and the trio brought the house down. Corbett darn near signed them up for the Fly In Festival on the spot. Between Ickes, Hensley and Bub, the trio adds up to an amazing 20-plus IBMA Awards won over the years.
Bub is an in-demand bassist who has won five IBMA Bassist of the Year awards and other honors including the IBMA Mentor of the Year nod. Bub was a big part of the Del McCoury Band for over a dozen years, led by IBMA Hall of Famer Del McCoury. As a member of that group, Bub won a Grammy Award in 2005, and his bass is heard on one of the most popular and most-requested recordings in all of bluegrass radio, 2002’s “1952 Vincent Black Lightning,” written by Richard Thompson. He also holds down the bass chair on Sturgill Simpson’s last three albums.
“Rob Ickes, Trey and I played a festival two years ago called the Bluegrass on the Grass festival in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and one of the other bands there was the Bing Brothers with Jake Krack,” said Bub. “Their bass player is Tim Corbett, who is also a policeman in West Virginia as well as puts on the Fly In Festival, and he wanted to hire Rob and Trey as a trio with me along on bass. The Bing Brothers were amazing. I had never heard of them before, and the guy who played the fiddle, Jake Krack, was incredible, and their banjo guy Tim Bing was great as well. It was my first time hearing those guys, and I got to meet them there. They are wonderful.”
Before Bub became one of the best bass players in the business, he originally began his musical journey as a banjo player and guitarist in his home state of Arizona. After winning a few instrumental contests at festivals, Bub began to move east. His first stop was enrolling in the Country and Bluegrass Music program at South Plains College in Texas. After that, he found himself in the Weary Hearts band that also included Ron Block, Eric Uglum and Butch Baldassari.
Before moving to Nashville, Bub surprisingly found himself living in West Virginia for a short time, getting a taste of Mountain State life.
“While at college in Texas, we formed a band down there with a guy from West Virginia, from Gassaway in Braxton County, named John ‘JR’ Girod, who plays the Dobro and guitar,” said Bub. “Back then, we all had this attitude where, when you are in your 20s, you think you can do anything that you want to do. So, we formed this band and we went up during Christmas time and did a couple of gigs. We decided that we would go for it, so we moved to West Virginia after the end of school. We moved to Summersville and lived in this trailer that his uncle owned that had no running water. We had no gigs to play, so we were just there, trying to figure it out. I lasted about a month, but I still have some friends up there to this day from those experiences, and I stay in touch with them by Facebook and other ways.”
As small world fate would have it, while in West Virginia in the early 1980s, Bub went to the Vandalia Gathering in Charleston with his friends to participate in the banjo contest, meaning he probably competed against Tim Bing of the Bing Brothers then without knowing it.
Bub is happy to make a living playing the bass these days with little-to-no thoughts of returning to the banjo.
“Sometimes I think about playing the banjo again, but not really, because it is hard to play it now after playing the bass for so long,” said Bub. “The banjo is a delicate instrument to get any finesse on, and it is hard to do that after playing the bass for 30 years. It’s just a different animal. I lost all of my calluses early last year (during the 2020 shutdown), but I finally worked them back. There was a period then from March until June when I didn’t play any music, just staying at home and figuring all of this pandemic business out. But I ended the year making those bluegrass albums with Sturgill Simpson (2020’s “Cuttin’ Grass” Volume 1 and 2) and did more studio work, and I got my calluses back up.”
You can hear Bub on Sturgill Simpson’s new post-Civil War concept album set in Kentucky called “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” which was released Aug. 20.
More information on the festival can be found at facebook.com/flyinfestival.