HUNTINGTON — The seventh annual Fly In Festival returns this week with music and events.

Set at the Robert Newlon Airport, located at 6090 Kyle Lane near Huntington, this event features three days of bluegrass and old-time string band music and offers everything from musical instrument competitions to river floats and skydiving when it takes place Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27.

