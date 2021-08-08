CHARLESTON — Foam at the Dome, Charleston’s largest craft beer festival, returns to the city Oct. 9, this time to the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street on the city’s East End.
Typically held in May, Foam at the Dome was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. This year’s event will feature over 200 different beers and ciders, as well as access to food vendors, local music and the Hops & Heat Chili Cookoff.
The festival is being held in coordination with the Charleston East End Yard Sale, which is set to take place the same day.
Tickets for Foam at the Dome are on sale now. General admission tickets start at $40, which includes entry into the festival, which begins at 3 p.m., and four-ounce beer samples. There is also a $50 early access ticket, which grants entry to the festival at 2 p.m. and includes access to some specialty beers with limited availability.
Ticketholders can buy food from vendors, as well as sample chili at the Hops & Heat Chili Cookoff, as long as supplies last.
Non-drinkers who want to attend can buy a $20 designated driver ticket, which allows them to sample the chili and purchase food from vendors, but does not include alcohol.
Charleston Main Streets has also partnered with the Clay Center for a special $60 ticket, which includes access to a Sound Checks concert with the Grammy-nominated band Southern Avenue on Oct. 8, in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden and early access into the festival on Oct. 9.
Charleston Main Streets expects to sell more than 2,000 total tickets to the event. For more information, visit www.foamcwv.com.
