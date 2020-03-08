FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Author and scholar Cicero Fain III will read from his book “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story” at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center in Fairmont, West Virginia, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, as part of the Sunday Author Series. This event is free and open to the public.
Fain, who grew up in Huntington, uses interviews and archival materials to detail the rise of the black working class as it pursued, then fulfilled, its aspirations in early 20th Century Huntington.
The book was published by University of Illinois Press in May 2019. Fain is a professor of history at the College of Southern Maryland.
The Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center at Fairmont State University is dedicated to the identification, preservation and perpetuation of our region’s rich cultural heritage.
It is located in an historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University. Parking is available across the street from the center. The building is accessible.
For additional information, contact 304-367-4403 or wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu.