It’s a musical! It’s a love story! It’s a ghost story! It’s a song-and-dance showcase!
Well, it’s a bit complicated — but with an all-star cast of theatre veterans, the musical “Follies,” which is being staged this weekend in Huntington, is a challenge well worth untangling for the Alchemy Theatre Troupe.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the story centers on a reunion at a theatre on Broadway that’s about to close. Past performers of “Weismann’s Follies” gather for one more chance to remember their younger days.
The musical is also being presented on a classic stage — at the former Huntington East High School, now known as the Cabell County Board of Education Building, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium at 2850 5th Ave., in Huntington. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7 and March 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Actress Rebekah Sword said, “The musical is mainly about the interconnected relationships of two couples. They are haunted by ghosts of the past — ghosts of their choices, lost loves and mistakes.”
Those ghosts come to life on stage, performing songs and dance numbers from the original show (complete with glamorous, glittery costumes) and confronting present-day struggles with their marriages.
The story is tied together with the always-challenging music of Sondheim — and that’s what drew many of the performers to be part of the show.
Actor John Campbell said, “Sondheim’s tunes are lovely, and his lyrics are sharp. The subject matter — couples struggling in their relationships — is difficult at times. And yet … there is hope. You will laugh — there are some really funny moments — and you very well may cry; there is catharsis in the journey.”
Actress Nora Ankrom agreed, saying, “Sondheim’s music and lyrics are complicated and challenging — in story, orchestrations, harmonies and rhythm. In this show in particular, while the set is fairly basic (an old theater), the costumes are completely glamorous. It’s a treat for a performer.”
In addition to the challenge of Sondheim’s music, there is the added challenge of choreography, including tap dancing. That’s what drew dancer Kristen Rucker to the show. She said, “The most challenging aspect for me has been dancing en pointe, which I haven’t done for about 20 years — so I’ve been working really hard to get my feet back in shape. Even though it’s been difficult, it feels a bit like coming home.”
Some performers find the singing to be the biggest challenge in the show, while others cite the dancing. For the older and younger versions of “Buddy,” the answer is different. Shane Lloyd, who plays “younger Buddy,” said, “To me, it’s putting them together. You think singing is hard enough — but then you must use some of those breathing techniques to catch your breath during dancing. You can’t use too many, however, because you still must sing all those notes!”
John Campbell, who plays “older Buddy,” agreed. “For me, the dancing is definitely the greater challenge. Of course, in one of my numbers (“Buddy’s Blues”) I do both simultaneously, and that’s a mental as well as physical workout. But it’s a lot of fun, too.”
The actors in the show have been working long weeks to prepare the musical for the stage, and they’re eager to bring an audience into the mix.
Joanna Murdock, who plays a “ghost” showgirl, said the show features “Lovely talented people, a big old stage (with footlights), and sequins! Also it’s a show that’s not done very often — so see it to complete your Sondheim Bingo card!”
Actress Becky McClelland is enjoying working with with seasoned performers. “This show is by design a reunion of veteran performers. Director Bil Neal has pulled together some of the Huntington area’s very best; some of whom you haven’t seen on stage in years. Add to that the younger ghosts who are new to our company and showgirls! And who doesn’t love showgirls?”