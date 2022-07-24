The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank plans to join Feeding America’s initiative “Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together,” an effort aimed to collect input from people facing food insecurity.

Through Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together, the Feeding America nationwide network food banks will engage in a variety of activities to reach people in community, listen and learn with the goal of co-creating solutions to be shared with the White House, which has set a goal to end hunger by 2030.

