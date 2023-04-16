POCA, W.Va. — At 160 Jacobson Drive in Poca, West Virginia, stands a 20,000-square-foot facility (once a Rite Aid distribution center) that is divided into two warehouses. One half is for Facing Hunger Food Bank and the other half for Mountaineer Food Bank.
These food banks’ sole mission is to serve hungry West Virginians. Both organizations are 501 (c)3 nonprofits and affiliated with the national Feeding America hunger relief agency.
Mountaineer Food Bank, with its headquarters in Gassaway, West Virginia, is the largest food bank in the state, serving 17 million meals every year to 48 of 55 counties in West Virginia.
Facing Hunger Food Bank, with its main facility in Huntington, serves 12 counties in West Virginia, plus four counties in Kentucky and one in Ohio.
The shared Rock Branch facility for these two food banks has ample room for shelf upon gigantic shelf of dry grocery items like canned fruits and vegetables, backpack snacks, and pop-top items.
Mountaineer and Facing Hunger both partner with a multitude of local agencies and pantries to distribute these shelved foods to students, veterans, seniors, families, and individuals.
But until now, Mountaineer and Facing Hunger have been limited to distributing only pantry-type items.
Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank since 2014, says, “Perishable items are the products that are typically more expensive, and one of the things we know about our partner agencies is that sometimes they don’t have the capacity to store them.”
Meat, produce, and dairy are those perishable items that food banks in West Virginia have not had the capability to store or distribute.
That is, until a $500,000, 600-square-foot large-scale combination cooler-freezer was purchased and installed in a corner of the warehouse in Poca.
At the close of 2021, Gov. Jim Justice allocated the remainder of CARES Act funds ($1 million) to Facing Hunger and Mountaineer food banks.
“The governor has been a dear friend to the food banks since 2018,” Kirkhart says. “Prior to the governor’s commitment, the food banks didn’t receive any funding from the state. I think this is one more sign of his commitment to the health and well-being of hungry West Virginians.”
The cooler-freezer was dedicated in Justice’s honor at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 12.
State Sen. Glenn Jeffries and State Del. Moore Capito, CEOs and representatives of both Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank, CEO and representatives from Pickering Associates (architects for the project), representatives from M&L Electric, members of the media, and others gathered for the 1 p.m. ceremony.
After Justice arrived with Babydog in tow, the event commenced. Stationed in front of the floor-to-ceiling cooler-freezer, Kirkhart and Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Foodbank, both made opening remarks.
Morrison, in a shirt and pale orange tie, said, “We’ve been excited to be in this space, but we are much more excited for what is behind us, which was made possible by this gentleman to my right [Justice] and the West Virginia legislature.”
Kirkhart, sporting a sapphire blue pantsuit, began: “Since 2018, no one has supported hunger reduction in West Virginia more than Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia legislature…Governor Justice was the first person to add a line item to the budget that supported the two food banks in West Virginia.”
She continued, “The addition of this cooler is going to allow us to have the healthiest of food products — perishables, fruits, and vegetables — to be accessed by our network of agencies in communities that we struggle to serve because of the limitations of floor space.”
Kirkhart then thanked Justice again and asked the two state legislators in the crowd to step forward.
Morrison said, “We all believe that no one in West Virginia should ever go to bed hungry.”
Justice, wearing a teal sports jacket, then addressed the crowd, praising the qualities of the cooler-freezer behind him. He recognized the legislators’ efforts and the work of the food banks but acknowledged that more needs to be done.
“It’s just not enough,” Justice said. “Do we all not realize that in this great state — especially today, with the surplus we have and all the good stuff we’ve got going on — how can we really tolerate having people going hungry?”
He continued, praising the work of the food banks, “You’re doing God’s work every day…I can never ever thank you enough. I’m proud that you let me just go with you because I’m really, really proud to be a part of this…so let’s cut a ribbon.”
Following the governor’s remarks, the cooler-freezer door was rolled up and the governor and special guests oversaw the cutting of a blue ribbon, which was spread across the large open doorway.
Justice then unveiled a super-sized check for $10 million to the Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Bucket earmarked for “all West Virginia Food Banks and Pantries.”
Posey Perry is Justice’s 94-year-old uncle, whom Justice described as a good Christian man and coal miner who worked at a food bank religiously after retirement.
The $10 million, Justice explained, is surplus money that is now located in this emergency food bank fund.
He said, “I hope we use all of it and I hope we don’t…I just can’t imagine kids hungry, and you’re trying to figure out how to buy the medicine or how to keep the lights on at the house to keep them from being cold. Come on. That’s what we need to be doing.”
The ceremony concluded with Chad Morrison reading aloud the inscription on the Hunger Free WV plaque on the cooler’s exterior:
“This cooler was made possible because of the support of West Virginia Governor Jim C. Justice III and the West Virginia Legislature. No governor in our state’s history has done more to fight hunger than Governor Justice. During his tenure, the state established financial support for the state’s two food banks with a dedicated line item for community food programs; established a joint food bank facility at Rock Branch in Putnam County; presented a direct cash infusion to community food pantries through the allocation of $7 million in CARES funding; and most recently, created a $10 million Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund. We believe in a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry. Our collective actions can end hunger in the Mountain State. This cooler, as well as those mentioned above, play an important role in achieving that goal.”
For more information about the food banks, visit mountaineerfoodbank.org, facinghunger.org, and/or hungerfreewv.org (a website shared by both foodbanks).