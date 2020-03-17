FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division have extended the Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy initiative and encouraged Kentuckians to support the Commonwealth’s regional food banks in response to increased need resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Legal Food Frenzy is traditionally a statewide food and fund drive competition among Kentucky’s legal community to support Feeding Kentucky, the statewide network of food banks.
However, in order to support food banks during the pandemic, the Food Frenzy initiative will expand to offer all Kentuckians a chance to donate online by visiting KyFoodFrenzy.com/donate.
Originally scheduled to end on March 14, the fundraiser will now run through April 3.
“While social distancing is necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, closed schools and senior centers also means the food supply for some of our most vulnerable citizens is being disrupted,” said Zachary Horn, chair of the Young Lawyers Division, in a news release. “This is creating additional strain on our food banks. In order to help mitigate this effect and show our neighbors that social distancing doesn’t mean a lack of social support, we are extending the Legal Food Frenzy through April 3 and opening participation up to the general public.”
Since 2017, The Legal Food Frenzy has raised, in both food and funds, the equivalent of over 1 million meals for Kentuckians.
To learn more, visit KyFoodFrenzy.com.