CHARLESTON — Pokey LaFarge, The Tannahill Weavers, and Calan with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra highlight an enhanced schedule for the Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD).
“There were too many groups we wanted, so we booked them all,” Kathy Weed, FOOTMAD concert committee chair, said in a news release.
The season opens at the Culture Center theater in Charleston on Sept. 24 with vintage Americana performer Pokey LaFarge.
From the Midwest, LaFarge plays a curated mix of early jazz, string ragtime, country blues and western swing. He’s a popular festival performer and has been a guest on “Mountain Stage.”
On Oct. 15, FOOTMAD moves to the Clay Center for a performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and featuring acclaimed Welsh folk band Calan in its first North American orchestra performance.
On Dec. 10, it’s Zoe & Cloyd at the Culture Center theater. The four-piece group combines bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk music.
On Jan. 7, 2023, Mary Hott and the Carpenter Ants perform Hott’s West Virginia-based record, “Devil in the Hills,” which explores stories of coal culture.
On Feb. 4, FOOTMAD hosts the Old-Time Winter Breakdown, featuring three of the state’s best-known old-time bands — The Bing Brothers, the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and The State Birds of Kanawha County.
The Old-Time Winter Breakdown is a full weekend of events, which includes a community square dance, followed by a series of old-time instrumental, vocal and dance workshops the following day.
On March 4, Scottish folk band the Tannahill Weavers returns. The Tannahill Weavers were last in Charleston in 2018 as part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour.
The 2022-23 season closes out April 29 with African cultural and dance program Dance of Hope. Hailing from Uganda, Dance of Hope features a cast of teenage performers bringing music, acrobatics and cultural drumming.
Tickets for the seven-concert series are available for $100. Individual tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 years and older, and $10 for students. Children 13 and younger are admitted free. Tickets are on sale now.
Season tickets and tickets for most individual shows are available by calling 304-729-4382 or online at www.footmad.org.
Tickets for Calan and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra are available through the Clay Center box office.
