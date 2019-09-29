HUNTINGTON — The physical toll breast cancer treatment takes on an individual is well documented and often very visible.
But the disease can just as easily present a slate of additional hardships — less obvious but no less challenging — for a person's mental health before, during and even long after treatment.
"Anytime there's diagnosis with any type of cancer, they're going to start to wonder about their quality of life and what it all means from their quantity of life," said Dr. Scott Mitchell, support care specialist at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center in Huntington overseeing palliative care for patients and survivors.
When that first, definitive diagnosis is heard, cancer patients often describe an inexplicable whirlwind of thought and emotion — a rush of fear mixed with self-pity, confusion and anxiety for the sake of those they care for.
It's not uncommon for patients to recall all the negatives of a loved one's prior episode with cancer, Mitchell said, drawing up more anxiety related to their own past experience — even if their case is caught early and won't require chemotherapy or radiation.
Arming the patient with as much information as possible, and as early as possible, is the single most effective step health professionals can do to manage a cancer patient's stress, Mitchell added.
"With information and knowledge comes preparation," he continued. "The more time you can give them to think about what to expect, their schedule, their treatment plan and what it achieves, and the more you communicate that in detail, that gets them better prepared to handle whatever symptoms they will face.
"If they know these things upfront, they're going to be better prepared to cope with them."
Developing some degree of negative mental health consequence, most frequently depression or anxiety, is common in cancer patients. While they can at first seem like minor byproducts in the grand scheme of cancer treatment, studies have found mental health plays a notable impact on the overall results.
One study by the American Cancer Society indicated mortality rates were up to 26 times higher in breast cancer patients with depressive symptoms, and up to 39 times higher in patients diagnosed with major depression.
Even after they're cleared of the disease, the majority of cancer survivors can develop the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for up to a year — perpetuated by the fear of recurrence.
"If all you do is worry about your cancer coming back, that can create a mental health issue in itself," Mitchell said.
Spotting the signs of depression can be tricky in these cases, Mitchell noted, because many of the red flags associated with mental health issues, like loss of appetite, crying and weight loss, come with the cancer treatment as well. Clinicians must be extra meticulous in reading the signs, and patients are often specifically screened for depressive symptoms at each visit to gain a sense of how they see themselves.
Depression, if untreated, can derail an individual's adherence to treatment, Mitchell said, through missed appointments, unhealthy habits and stopping medication.
"There's plenty of evidence that we should be aggressive in dealing with these mental health issues in patients," Mitchell said.
Treating those mental health issues, like the plans for treating cancer, is as varied as individual patients and their needs. Physicians may prescribe anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication, and patients could be referred to a psychologist and/or a support group.
The success of having someone to talk to is rooted in science as well. Another study by the American Cancer Society indicates breast cancer patients who participated in psychologist-led support groups have a 56% lower risk of dying from breast cancer, and a 45% lower risk of the cancer coming back.
It all reflects a shift from treating cancer like an acute illness — simply eliminating the disease and moving on — to treating it like a chronic condition. Where cancer treatment has developed medically to keep patients alive longer than ever, the focus now shifts to increasing the quality of that life, Mitchell said.
"These can sometimes be the bigger issues as these people deal with it as a chronic disease," Mitchell said.
The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center can be reached at 304-399-6500.