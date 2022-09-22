HUNTINGTON — From Munich, Germany, to towns and cities across the world, Oktoberfest events take place this month celebrating the love of German culture, beer and polka music.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the streets of Huntington will be filled with similar good times as the 9th Street Live Oktoberfest takes place from noon to 6 p.m.
Hosted by Kindred Communications and the 9th Street Live crew that provides the summer-long, live, outdoor music series, Oktoberfest 2022 will feature cold beer, food, live music, a beer-stein-hoisting contest, a beard contest, a pretzel-eating contest, a Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest Competition and more. Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/9thStreetLive.
Performing on Saturday at Oktoberfest will be the bands Robot Charlie and Full House Polka Players. The free, all-ages party will take place on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.
The Full House Polka Players will bring authentic and fun “oompa” music to the festivities. Led by Dale Jones, who has been a local musician since he went to Huntington High School in the 1950s, the group is ready to bring some German musical excitement to 9th Street on Saturday.
“Our group has been together since the 1980s when we originally played Dixieland and big-band dance music, and then we eventually morphed into a polka band,” Jones said. “People wanted polka music, so we started playing it.”
Jones played the tuba in high school but eventually also learned how to play the trombone.
“When I started my band, I got to where I needed a trombone player, so I moved over to the trombone and hired another tuba player,” said Jones. “I tell people that when I was a kid, my parents paid for saxophone lessons, piano lessons and trumpet lessons but the only thing I actually learned how to play was the tuba. Huntington High School’s band director Henry Shadwell taught me how to play the tuba when I was a student.”
After graduating from The Ohio State University and the Capitol College of Music in Columbus, Ohio, Shadwell became a science teacher in the Huntington school district in 1918. His love of music, however, prompted him to push for the creation of the Huntington High School Band, which was formed in the mid-1920s. About 30 years later, Shadwell was still in that position and teaching the young Dale Jones how to play the tuba. With Jones still performing in the year 2022, that represents a Tri-State musical timeline that stretches back over a century.
Jones’ musical career almost ended a year or so ago, however, as COVID-19 put a damper on the live music scene, and Jones found himself facing some of the losses that befall all who have lived a long time. But, somehow, with the help of family and a positive attitude, music helped to lift Jones up and get him back to entertaining again.
“COVID almost killed our band, as we didn’t play any concerts for about two years,” said Jones. “We didn’t get a gig at all then. And, during that time period, our piano player passed away, my drummer passed away and my trumpet player moved to Florida. So, I almost gave it up. But now, people are calling again, wanting music for this or that event, so I’m slowly putting groups back together again.”
Jones endured some personal heartbreaks within the last year, as well.
“It is very frustrating at my age to see your friends go,” said Jones. “My wife passed away in December and I had a heart attack in March, and the world has been kicking my butt around for eight months or so. But, I am doing fine right now, able to get up and go and enjoy life, so I’ll keep pumping along until I meet my wife again. Music definitely helps with all of that, because it gives you a better attitude and gives you motivation.”
This weekend, with Oktoberfest looming, Jones is preparing his new band for the downtown polka jam.
“I am 84 years old now, and sometimes I think, ‘to heck with it,’ but I love to play music, as it is just so much fun,” said Jones. “You can’t play polka music without an accordion, so I am bringing an accordion player down from Columbus and I have an excellent banjo player and a tuba player lined up. We don’t make a whole lot of money doing it, and I tell people that we don’t have enough guitar players in the band to make any big money in this area. But it is a labor of love. I love to sing and tell jokes to the audience, but in general, I just love to lead the band and having a good time. We have played Oktoberfest before, so this will be fun.”