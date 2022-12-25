HUNTINGTON — One of Betty Barrett’s first memories after moving to Huntington in 1967 was visiting the Cabell County Library story hour with her children. Since that first story hour at the library all those years ago, Barrett has been involved with the library in some capacity and said she still takes her grandchildren to the library’s story hour whenever she can.
A longtime Cabell County Public Library trustee and former library board member, Barrett was recently awarded the West Virginia Library Association Certificate of Merit Award for her service to libraries and the community. Reflecting on what the award represents to her, Barrett said libraries are important because they are an underestimated source of education.
“Libraries these days also are community centers, and that’s important,” she said. “If you really stop and think about it, if you’re a library patron, you get a lot out of it. I’ve gotten a lot of good out of our library. I’ve just always been connected with it.”
In fact, Barrett has been connected to libraries for almost her entire life. As a child, she and her family lived in a community center that her father directed, and there was a branch of the public library in the same building that she has fond memories of visiting. Since she’s lived in Huntington, Barrett has witnessed changes and improvements to the local libraries, as well as new branches being opened in the county.
Many of these changes are due to Judy Rule, Barrett said, one of her close friends and previous director of the Cabell County Library.
“It’s been very gratifying to see the development of our library,” she said. “I’ve known Judy Rule, who just retired, for 50 years; we came to Huntington about the same time. We’ve been good friends.”
Barrett grew up in Chicago, and while attending college in Milwaukee, she met her future husband, who was from Fairmont, West Virginia. After they got married, he worked as the athletic publicity director for West Virginia University before being recruited to come to Marshall University and serve as the athletic director in 1967. Barrett has lived in Huntington ever since.
“We liked Huntington very much and decided that we could stay; it was a wonderful place to raise children, and they liked it,” Barrett said. “They told us they were glad we stayed.”
Aside from her work with the library over the years, Barrett served on the Huntington City Council for 12 years, is active in the Huntington League of Women Voters and was instrumental in the development of Vanity Fair, now known as Harmony House.
“What we did with Harmony House and Vanity Fair was make it a collaborative, so that a lot of organizations could participate in serving homeless people because they have a lot of needs and no one agency takes care of all of those needs,” she said. “We called it the social services mall.”
With five children at home, Barrett volunteered but did not work outside the home until they were in school, where she worked for the National Society for Autistic Children. She then got a job with information and referral at the Cabell County Library.
“I learned a whole lot about the community, and out of that grew the Coalition for the Homeless because I was the volunteer head of that board for a long time and then I volunteered as the director,” she said. “We did get a lot of things started, and now it’s doing beautifully. I’m still on that board.”
Many of Barrett’s family members worked in social services, inspiring her to volunteer and serve her community throughout her life. Barrett said she has also been inspired by her coworkers at the library, as they developed many community programs and organizations, such as Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Finally, Barrett counts her husband as one of her biggest inspirations and supporters.
“My husband was so helpful,” she said. “He always said he worked with people who had money, so I could work with people who didn’t. I really couldn’t have done it without him.”
It’s important to be active in the community, Barrett said, because it’s rewarding to see things change and happen because of one’s work.
“It’s really important to any community to have people involved in what’s happening, particularly for people who have less voice, who want to see things happen,” she said. “We know that government, and businesses, can’t do everything, and ordinary people, all of us who care about the community, can pitch in and do some things that are beneficial to other people.”
Huntington is a generous community, and she’s enjoyed seeing the growth and changes over the years, Barrett said.
“If they see the need for something that you are doing and that you want to grow, they will contribute,” she said.
Martha Woodward, co-president of the Huntington League of Women Voters, said Barrett is the ultimate role model for community service.
“She has given herself to serving Huntington and beyond,” Woodward said. “I count myself blessed to have learned valuable lesson after lesson from her.”
Huntington League of Women Voters co-president Wendy Thomas said Barrett is a compassionate mentor and community servant.
“The impact of her service is embedded throughout Huntington and our region, leaving a legacy from which we can all benefit,” Thomas said.
