Betty Barrett is a longtime Cabell County Public Library trustee and former library board member.

 Amanda Larch | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — One of Betty Barrett’s first memories after moving to Huntington in 1967 was visiting the Cabell County Library story hour with her children. Since that first story hour at the library all those years ago, Barrett has been involved with the library in some capacity and said she still takes her grandchildren to the library’s story hour whenever she can.

A longtime Cabell County Public Library trustee and former library board member, Barrett was recently awarded the West Virginia Library Association Certificate of Merit Award for her service to libraries and the community. Reflecting on what the award represents to her, Barrett said libraries are important because they are an underestimated source of education.

