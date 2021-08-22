Parishioners from Lewis Memorial Baptist Church take part in the Operation Christmas Child collection event in this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week will take place Nov. 15-22.
IRONTON — Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For more than 10 years, Lawrence County, Ohio, families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Mariya Tatarin in the Ukraine when she was a young girl.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at First Baptist Church, 304 S. 5th St. in Ironton, Tatarin will visit to share how that simple gift had a life-changing impact.
Tatarin will be telling her story to local groups and churches to encourage residents, as they kick off the upcoming collection season, to fill more than 13,500 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — contributing to the global goal of reaching 9.7 million children.
Then, area residents are invited to join shoebox packers at the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at the First Baptist Church to share ideas, build relationships and get up to date shoebox resources. Online registration for the free Project Leader Workshop is now open at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Workshop registration may also be made by contacting Drop Off Leader Linda Howard at 740-532-0243.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, Lawrence County residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to one of four local curbside drop-off locations. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.