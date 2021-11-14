The Fort Gay High School Alumni Association chose committee chairs for 2022. From left, Mike Workman, Rita Pelfrey, Richard Plymale and Mary Madsen were chosen, as was Tim Preston, who is not pictured.
FORT GAY — The Fort Gay High School Alumni Association elected leadership positions for 2022 during a meeting on Oct. 23 at the middle school in Fort Gay.
Continuing in their appointments from the current year are:
President Gary Huff, of Henryville, Indiana
Vice-President Danny Sartin, of Fort Gay
Treasurer Kamala Messer, of Fort Gay
Secretary Doris Staton, of Proctorville, Ohio
In addition to choosing officers, the alumni association selected committee chairs for 2022, which include:
Mike Workman, of Fort Gay: Mountain Heritage Day Parade Chair
Rita Pelfrey, of Huntington: Alumni Banquet Chair
Richard Plymale, of Lexington, Kentucky: Scholarship Chair
Mary Madsen, of Huntington: Public Information Chair
Tim Preston, of Fort Gay: Golf Tournament Chair
President Gary Huff: Sports Hall of Fame Chair
The Fort Gay High School Alumni Association was formed 25 years ago with the intention of giving something back to the community in the form of scholarships for students at Tolsia High School, which can be used to attend Marshall University.
Tolsia High School was created upon the closure of both Fort Gay and Crum high schools — so the scholarships are open to students from Fort Gay, Crum and the surrounding area.
The association’s fundraisers and contributions from donors have enabled the awarding of a scholarship each year to a Tolsia student from 1997-2021. Winners of the $3,000 scholarship are chosen by Marshall.
Beginning in 2022, two Fort Gay High School Alumni Association scholarships will be given to Tolsia students each year, in addition to scholarship renewals for previous winners who have maintained academic standards as set by Marshall University.
