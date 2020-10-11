ASHLAND — Foundation for the Tri-State Community recently announced the promotions of Kathryn Davis Lamp and Mary Witten Wiseman.
Lamp, who has served in the position of vice-president and general counsel of the Foundation since April 2013, has recently assumed the role of president.
“Kathryn is a tremendous asset to the Foundation,” said Christopher J. Plybon, chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “In addition to her training as an estate planning attorney, Kathryn brings a love for the community and a commitment to make it a better place for all its citizens.”
Prior to joining the Foundation, Davis Lamp was an attorney in the Trusts and Estates Group of Huddleston Bolen (now Dinsmore & Shohl). A native of Ashland, Davis Lamp resides there with her husband, Jonathan, and their daughter, Elizabeth.
Witten Wiseman, who has served as president of the Foundation since December 1993, has been named chief executive officer. During her tenure, the Foundation’s assets have risen from $3.5 million to over $28 million; over $33.1 million has been raised and over $22.5 million has been distributed in grants and program activities, according to the release.
“Mary Witten has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the Foundation over the past 27 years,” Plybon said. “She will remain at the helm of the Foundation for several more years, providing strong leadership, stewardship and knowledge of the community, as Kathryn transitions into the executive position.”
A native of Huntington, Witten Wiseman resides there with her husband, Don.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community is the community foundation serving the greater Ashland, Huntington and Ironton area. Its primary mission is to build community wealth to permanently support local nonprofits and special projects. For more information on the Foundation or supporting its endeavors, call 606-324-3888 or email info@tristatefoundation.org.