The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kenny Barron-Dick Griffith Winner.jpg

Kenny Barron, a graduate of Ironton High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship. He is the son of Henry and Teresa Barron and plans to attend Ohio State University.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Kendrick Barron, a graduate of Ironton High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship. He is the son of Henry and Teresa Barron and plans to attend Ohio State University.

To honor students who embody the citizenship, sportsmanship and high moral character of Dick Griffith, the Dick Griffith Scholarship annually awards one high school senior with a scholarship to the college, university, technical school or community college of his or her choice.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you