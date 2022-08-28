HUNTINGTON — Kendrick Barron, a graduate of Ironton High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship. He is the son of Henry and Teresa Barron and plans to attend Ohio State University.
To honor students who embody the citizenship, sportsmanship and high moral character of Dick Griffith, the Dick Griffith Scholarship annually awards one high school senior with a scholarship to the college, university, technical school or community college of his or her choice.
Scholarship funds are endowed through Foundation for the Tri-State so that the scholarship — and Griffith’s legacy — will endure forever.
Alan Morrison, who was instrumental in establishing the Dick Griffith Scholarship, says he hopes the scholarship motivates recipients to learn more about the type of man Griffith was.
“He would’ve been their biggest fan,” Morrison said in a news release. “He would’ve encouraged them every step of the way, win or lose, like he did for so many others. I want the scholarship winners to know who Dick was and what he did for this community. And maybe in some way they will be inspired by that to be a little different in their own lives, to be for their communities what Dick was to all of us.”
The Dick Griffith Scholarship is one of 49 scholarships and awards, totaling $53,027 that have been presented in 2022 from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said in the release.
“These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
