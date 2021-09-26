ASHLAND — Forty-four scholarships and awards totaling $50,320 have been presented to students from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The 2021 scholarship and award recipients are:
WEST VIRGINIA
Huntington High School: Luke Lovejoy, Dick Griffith Scholarship.
Spring Valley High School: Caroline Asbury, Matthews Family Scholarship.
OHIO
Ironton High School: Willis York, Jamie Sue Barker Memorial Scholarship; Makayla Collins, Lacey Parnell Memorial Scholarship; Lance Rand, Iron City Auto Club Scholarship.
St. Joseph Central High School (Ironton): James Damron, LP-JOMAR Scholarship; Emma Whaley, Jane McConnell Scholarship; Jared Johnson, Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship.
Symmes Valley High School: Laykin Hayes, Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship; Eleanor Johnson, Gornall Viking III Scholarship.
KENTUCKY
Boyd County High School: Catherine Conley, Billie B. Little Scholarship and Dorothy Murphy Scholarship; Trent Litteral, Golden Eagle Scholarship.
East Carter High School: Makenzie Burnett, Deborah’s Porch Scholarship.
Greenup County High School: Emma Boggs, Craig Thompson Memorial Scholarship.
Lawrence County High School: Jacob Webb, Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship; Aubrey West, Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate Award.
Madison Central High School: Vanessa Velazquez-Martinez, Kentucky Migrant Scholarship.
Paul G. Blazer High School: Thomas Skaggs, Ashland High School Class of 1939 Scholarship; Hayden Stroth, Billy Gammon Memorial Scholarship; Caleb Tackett, James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar Athlete Award; Benjamin Acuff and Carley Cullop, Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship; Carlie Williams, Michael David Daniels Scholarship; Carley Cullop, Courtney Thomas Memorial Scholarship; Katherine Hutchison, Janet Nunley Scholarship.
Pikeville High School: Jewel Booher, Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Rose Hill Christian School: Eliza Crawford, Dorothy Murphy Scholarship and the Representative Don Farley Memorial Scholarship.
Russell High School: Carolyn Whitt, Anne and John P. Ward Memorial Scholarship; Daniel Blanton, Morning Has Broken Scholarship; Sydney Hieneman, Chad Gabbard Memorial Scholarship; Bailee Smith, Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship.