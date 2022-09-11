ASHLAND — 49 scholarships and awards, totaling $53,027, have been presented to students from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The 2022 scholarship and award recipients are:
Kentucky
From Boyd County High School, recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship is Tiffany Amos; recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship is Waylon Smith.
From East Carter High School, recipient of the Deborah’s Porch Scholarship is Maci Moore.
From Excelsior Academy Homeschool, recipient of the Golden Eagle Scholarship is Mary Lara Hardesty.
From Fairview High School, recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship is Melody Williams.
From Greenup County High School, recipient of the Craig Thompson Memorial Scholarship is Sierra Ervin.
From Lawrence County High School, recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship is Rikki Staniford; recipient of the Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate Award is Thomas Bryce Blevins.
From Paul G. Blazer High School, recipient of the Ashland High School Class of 1939 Scholarship is Abby Zornes; recipient of the Billy Gammon Memorial Scholarship is Eric Billips; recipient of the James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar Athlete Award is Zane Christian; recipient of the Courtney Thomas Memorial Scholarship is Patricia Crouch; recipient of the Janet Nunley Scholarship is Alyssa Tygart; recipient of the John W. Estep, Jr. Scholarship for Career and Technical Education is Kinsey Duncan; recipient of the Representative Don Farley Memorial Scholarship is Hannah Greene; recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship is Sophie Pierzala; recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship is Spencer Greene; recipient of the Golden Eagle Scholarship is Elizabeth Davis.
From Pikeville High School, recipient of the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Scholarship is Kelcie Adams.
From Raceland-Worthington High School, recipient of the Shane Paul Davidson Scholarship is Charlee Billions.
From Russell High School, recipient of the Billie B. Little Scholarship is Allison Rulen; recipient of the Anne and John P. Ward Memorial Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship is Raegan Williams; recipient of the Morning Has Broken Scholarship is Sadie Hill; recipient of the Chad Gabbard Memorial Scholarship and the Michael David Daniels Scholarship is Maxwell Coburn.
Ohio
From Chesapeake High School, recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship is Chloe Hayes.
From Ironton High School, recipient of the Jamie Sue Barker Memorial Scholarship is Natalie Wilds; recipient of the Lacey Parnell Memorial Scholarship is Kayleigh Collins; recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Emily Campbell; recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship is Kendrick Barron.
From South Point High School, recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship is Alexis Johnson.
From St. Joseph Central High School (Ironton), recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Chloe Sheridan; recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Dru Canter.
From Symmes Valley High School, recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Hailee Gordon; recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Kylee Jenkins.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.