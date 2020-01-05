HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation, 540 31st St. in Huntington, will host its first fundraiser of 2020 in its new building starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
The event will be a vendor/food sale, featuring a variety of vendors such as Paparazzi, Snap To It and Colorstreet.
The concession stand will be open all day, serving hot dogs with homemade sauce or barbecues. Food can be delivered to local businesses. To be a vendor or to place a food order, call April Craft at 304-962-5291.
This event will be followed by New Year’s Bingo at 6 p.m., open to children and adults. Packs are $10 for the first and $5 for each additional. Prizes are items donated by vendors and local businesses.
The new building is located on 31st Street across from Walgreens. Directional signs will be posted.