HUNTINGTON — It was an unprecedented time in the music world a few years ago. From mid-2015 until the end of 2017, the music community lost an amazingly large group of artists. One great Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who died during that period was Tom Petty.
Petty’s musical legacy was large and wide; his albums and individual songs were of such a quality and resonance that they were known as the soundtrack of the youth of multiple generations. With hits such as “Refugee,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and “Free Fallin’,” Petty’s legacy will continue for many decades to come.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, the Foundry Theater once again takes over the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in Huntington’s City Hall to host the special concert “The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do Tom Petty.” Tickets for this all ages show are $15. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
Featuring a collection of the area’s best female vocalists, the “Good Time Mountain Mamas Do Tom Petty” show will feature Mandi Hurley, Teresa Prince, Sasha Colette, Chelsea Nolan, Angel Davila, Kara Hansbarger and Essie Riddle.
Collette has been a powerful, funky and down-to-earth singer in the Tri-State for several years now. With a 3 1/2-year-old daughter to raise, the eastern Kentucky musician stayed busy during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic by finishing up her first new album in years.
“This is a long-awaited album is a long time coming for us,” said Colette. “It has been in the works for a while now. Some of these songs are five years old and some newer, but this is the first official recording that we have had of them. We recorded it at Fishbowl Recordings’ studio in Sissonville, West Virginia.”
To help pay for things such as studio time to make the album, and to help raise her family, Colette went to nursing school a while ago. Since then, she has been working in the intensive care unit at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Kentucky.
“One of the reasons that I went to nursing school is that I love people, and I also needed a way to finance my habits, with the joke being I went to school so I can make CDs,” said Colette. “People have said that this (period time of pandemic) is a horrible time to get into the medical field. It is hard, but I am always up for a challenge in my life, and this is one, but I don’t mind. But, you can’t even imagine how hard it’s been at times in the ICU, and I mean that wholeheartedly.”
Colette’s new album is called “Here To Stay,” which is a title chosen for a very specific reason.
“‘Here To Stay’ sort of confronts the things that people have said about me over the years,” said Colette. “They think that I’m going to fall out of the music business eventually because as a female, you get married and you have children and you stop passions. But, I am bound and determined to prove that is not the case with me. I mean, if you are a young woman and you love what you do, just because you love the idea of having a family doesn’t mean you have to stop loving the things that make you a set-apart individual.”
As for this unique idea to pay tribute to the legendary Tom Petty, Collette is thrilled to be a part of it, though it has proven to be a challenge.
“I think this is a great idea as well, although I will say that Tom Petty has a special way of vocally delivering his songs,” said Collette. “He has signature style of singing, and it can be hard to recreate his music, in my book, because sometimes he speaks his words. And, I tend to be up to any challenge, but I was listening through his songs and thought, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be tricky for me to make rock and roll out of it.’”
Colette is, of course, up for the challenge.
“I am actually looking forward to it,” said Colette. “I was listening to one of the songs I’m going to do with it on repeat last night as I was driving. I think that rock and roll holds a very solid place in my heart and soul, so I don’t think it will be a problem for me to get rolling on stage at the tribute. When you play a Foundry Theater show, they always have the slickest band on that stage behind you so I have a feeling that none of us singers will have a problem getting it going this Saturday.”