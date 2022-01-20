HUNTINGTON — The Foundry Theater has worked to bring a new entertainment venue into Huntington over the past few months.
Operators Rachel Allinder-Carroll and Nate Cesco have used their imaginations to get folks to the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at 800 5th Ave.
On Friday, Jan. 21, the Foundry Theater will host The Good Time Bad Art Show and Concert beginning at 7 p.m. Along with an array of bad art that people of the Tri-State are being asked to bring to the show for display and judging, the show will feature live music by The Carpenter Ants and Laid Back Country Picker. Tickets are $10, with free entry to all who show up at the door Friday with bad art they have made in the past or found especially for this event.
When the call was put out for bad art a couple of weeks ago for everyone in the Huntington area who wanted to submit it, the tongue-in-cheek premise was simple — anyone can make bad art. Those who have never attempted to create anything artistic can obviously make bad art, and even accomplished artists can miss on occasion.
Originally the deadline for submitting the bad art was earlier this week, but due to the snow and cold weather, folks can bring their campy creations to the show.
What constitutes “bad art” is subjective, belonging to the eye of the beholder. Yet most know bad art when they see it. The Museum of Bad Art, “the world’s first and foremost museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art,” based in Boston, looks for “art that is too bad to be ignored.” Smithsonian Magazine describes it this way: “Sometimes a work of art is characterized by a string of failures but nonetheless ends up being a gorgeous freak accident of nature.” Others simply call it art “so bad, it’s good.”
“The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium really is a treasure,” said Allinder-Carroll. “And the sound is very good in there, especially when we are cranking it loud. Plus it is centrally located, within easy walking distance of the Pullman Square bars and restaurants, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden and the Marshall campus. The idea of this bad art show just came to us, so we ran with it, all in fun. If you submit a piece of bad art at the door at Friday’s show, you will get in to the event for free. This will simply be a fun thing to do with two great bands performing onstage while we get through this these crazy times. And we have chosen three special judges to pick which piece of bad art is best.”
The judges for the 2022 Good Time Bad Art Show will include local producer, performer and Marshall graduate Michael Valentine; Jennifer Wheeler, who is director of development for the Huntington Museum of Art and a member of the Mayor’s Art Council; and Margaret Mary Layne, who is the former executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art and a commissioner on the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
More information can be found at foundrytheater.org or facebook.com/FoundryTheaterWV.