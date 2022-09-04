ASHLAND — Four Boyd County students graduated from The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer in Kentucky.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, who thought no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future. The camp focuses on honing skills in leadership, team building, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and community service, and students participate in different career pathway majors.
Hope Smallwood and Isabel Hensley graduated from the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Smallwood, the daughter of James and Kelly Smallwood, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is a student at Boyd County High School. Hensley, a student at Rose Hill Christian School, is the daughter of Bill and Heather Hensley, of Ashland.
Through the program, students can earn potential access to exclusive scholarships at some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. In order to complete their eligibility, students have to organize their own community service project in their hometown.
Lonnie Lawson, president and CEO of The Center for Rural Development, said each summer the program is impressed and inspired by the students.
“They are focused on their future and passionate about the communities in which they live,” he said. “These are the students who, in the future, will be leading our communities, our schools, our businesses and our government. They give us hope for a better southern and eastern Kentucky.”
Lilah Thornbury, of Boyd County Middle School; and Caroline Yates, of Ashland Middle School, also graduated from the Rogers Explorers program, a program open to eighth-grade students in southern and eastern Kentucky.
The Explorers program helps students learn skills in leadership, team building, community service and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields of study. Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on six college campuses.
Thornbury is the daughter of Shawn and Julie Thornbury, of Ironton. Yates is the daughter of Donald Yates II, of Ashland.
Rogers Scholars, along with The Center’s other youth programs, are provided tuition-free. Lodging and food are provided at no cost to participants. The application period for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will run from Oct. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023.
The application period for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program will run from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Amy Ellis at aellis@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000.
