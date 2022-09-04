The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Four Boyd County students graduated from The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer in Kentucky.

Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, who thought no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future. The camp focuses on honing skills in leadership, team building, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and community service, and students participate in different career pathway majors.

