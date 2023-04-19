Many schools have prom this Saturday, even though it may rain there are still fun ways to get photos.
To take prom photos at theHuntington Museum of Arton April 22, people must sign up in advance for a prom photo appointment by calling HMA’s Guest Services Department at 304-529-2701. The photography fee is $25 per couple and couples should arrive a few minutes early to fill out a photography agreement. Slots are expected to fill up quickly because of the weather forecast and the “Portfolio 2023” opening reception taking place at HMA during the afternoon.
The Old North Arcade in Pullman Square opens at noon on Saturday and welcomes prom photos. Know that it is adults-only after 8 p.m. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and there is a limit of three minors per adult. Those interested in taking photos before noon can email matt.oldnortharcade@gmail.com.
While it’s not indoors, the Old Central City Gazebo is a covered spot to get posed pictures while still having access to natural light. It also can accommodate large groups.
For an unconventional approach, try taking photos at Walmart. In 2018, Walmart even encouraged prom attendees to share their pictures on Twitter.
