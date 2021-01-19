HUNTINGTON — Four fourth-year medical students have matched to residency programs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities.
Callie H. Seaman of Huntington, successfully matched into the family medicine residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center/Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Seaman earned her bachelor’s degree in cell biology and genetics from the University of Maryland in College Park. She is an Ensign (O1) in the U.S. Navy.
David C.L. Mounts, a native of Salt Rock, West Virginia, successfully matched into the anesthesiology residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Mounts earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He is a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Additionally, Meagen M. Carter, a native of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, successfully matched into Walter Reed’s obstetrics and gynecology residency program and Nicholas W. Lehman, a native of Blacksburg, South Carolina, successfully matched into the neurology residency program, both in Bethesda.
“We are incredibly proud of these students for their commitment to use their medical degrees to serve our country as well as their successful matches into these highly competitive positions,” said Amy Smith, associate dean for student affairs at the School of Medicine, in a release.
The Joint Services Graduate Medical Education Selection Board is the armed services equivalent of the civilian National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), which announces its residency matches in March annually.