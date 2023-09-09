The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has announced an essay contest for West Virginia fourth-graders as part of the celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Known as “The People’s Tree," it lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

