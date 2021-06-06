The Fort Gay High School Alumni Association recently announced that Bryan Frasher, FGHS Class of 1983 and graduate of Marshall University, has been selected as the recipient of the FGHSAA 2021 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award.
Frasher is a 30-year veteran of the music industry. Over the past eight years he has been a member of the executive team at Red Light Management, the number one musical artist management company in the world, and he has managed the careers of multiple clients whose combined portfolios have values in excess of $95 million.
He oversees all aspects of their businesses such as strategic career planning, domestic and international tour and merchandise marketing, sponsorships and branding, creative endeavors, recording contracts and label relations, publishing, TV, radio and product development.
Current management clients include Craig Morgan, LOCASH (both alongside Gaines Sturdivant), The Cadillac Three, Kristian Bush from the band Sugarland and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.
Prior to coming to Red Light Management, Frasher was the vice president of BNA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, where he was responsible for national radio promotion and marketing for the BNA roster of recording artists. During this period, he ushered 26 singles to the number one spot on the U.S. country music charts and was an integral part of the executive team making decisions for Sony Music Nashville as a whole.
Frasher works closely with Operation Finally Home, which provides mortgage-free homes to disabled veterans. In addition, he is an advisor at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a member of Leadership Music’s class of 2012, and along with his wife, Traci, he is a founding member of Project Paper Doll, which funds the music therapy program at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Frasher will receive the award at the annual FGHSAA Alumni Banquet set for Friday, Sept. 3, at the Louisa First Baptist Church Family Center.